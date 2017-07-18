Concern growing for missing South Yorkshire man last seen at seaside resort

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing South Yorkshire man last spotted at a seaside resort.

Barnsley man Paul Vodden was last seen by his family outside the Revelstoke Hotel in Bridlington on Saturday, July 15.

He has links to the Barnsley, Blackpool and Bridlington areas.

Police describe Paul as being 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build and with a receding hairline.

Contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1241 of 16 July 2017.