Concern growing for missing man who could be in Peak District

Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing man who could be in the Peak District.

Alan Cowburn, aged 49, was last known to be at his home in Urmston, Greater Manchester, at 2.55am yesterday.

He has not been seen since and police believe he could be somewhere in the Peak District.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of a heavy build with untidy grey hair and it is unknown what he is wearing.

Detective Constable Claire Phythian, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "It’s been an extremely long time since Alan’s family have heard from it, which is out of the ordinary.

“They are understandably worried about his wellbeing and just want him to return home safely.

“Please familiarise yourself with his description and his photograph and call us immediately if you see him.

“It’s likely he’ll be using public transport and he likes to go walking in the Peak District and in Cumbria and his sister lives in Cambridgeshire so please keep an eye out for him if you’re in those areas too.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting MP/17/0108217 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.