Concern growing for missing Doncaster teenage girl

Concern is growing for the welfare of a teenage girl from Doncaster who has been missing for three days.

Bethany Stoakes, aged 16, was last seen at her home in Intake on Friday, August 25, at 2.30pm.

She is described as about 5ft 2ins tall, with a slim build, a pale complexion and long black hair to just about the waist.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black leggings and black and pink Reebok trainers.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"Do you know where Bethany is?

"Anyone with information as to her whereabouts are urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 876 of August 26."