Concern for welfare of woman last seen at South Yorkshire supermarket

Police are asking members of the public to help them identify a woman, whose conduct at a South Yorkshire supermarket has caused officers to be concerned for her welfare.

Officers were called at around 1.20pm today to Tesco supermarket in Biscay Way, Wath, after members of staff reported concerns for a woman who had left the store a short time before.

The CCTV images show the last sighting of the woman, whose identity is not known at this time.

Police have growing concerns for her welfare and want to hear from anyone who recognises her and can provide any information as to her identity and/or whereabouts.

Please call 101 quoting incident number 506 ofApril 17 2017.