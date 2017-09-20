Concern for residents leads to delay to Doncaster Dome cycle track plan

Plans to build a 1km long cycle track in the grounds of the Dome leisure centre have hit a delay after complaints from its neighbours.

The scheme, pictured, would see a circuit built on land between the Dome and the end of its main car park.

It would see the removal of the Dome’s ponds, a number of trees, and the relocation of some of its parking spaces.

But Doncaster Council’s planning committee deferred making a decision on the British-cycling backed scheme this week, after neighbours complained they did not feel they had been properly consulted, and that the scheme would spoil their views and mean more noise in the area.

The committee deferred making a decision until its members have made a site visit to see it for themselves.

Resident Andrew Sinclair, of Buttermere Crescent, told the meeting the removal of trees, which are next to the car park at present, would mean the opening up to residents of views of sites such as Asda and McDonalds which are currently shielded by the vegetation.

He added there were concerns that their removal would also mean more noise carrying to the estate.

The planned track would be open to cycling groups, host competitions and have a ‘pay and play’ facility. It is intended to promote healthy living, encourage cycling and provide safe off road cycling.