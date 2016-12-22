Concern for missing South Yorkshire man with 'no access to money'

Concern is growing for a missing Doncaster man who has not been seen for a number of days and is believed to have 'no access to money'.

Alfred Taylor, aged 45, is believed to have left his home in Green Lane, Askern, at 4.30am on Monday, December 19, and has not been seen since.

Police believe he has no money and could be sleeping in a barn.

Detective chief inspector Jade Brice said: "We believe he may have been sighted on Monday morning in the Walden Stubbs area of the A19, which would mean he was heading north out of Askern, but we have had no further reported sightings or contact anywhere since Monday, which is extremely worrying.

“We don’t have any information to suggest where Alfred may have travelled so we have resources including volunteer organisations searching locally but he may well have gone further afield.

“We don’t believe he has access to any money, so he may have sought shelter in sheds, barns or outbuildings. It has been incredibly cold the last couple of nights so I’d ask anyone with these structures in their garden or on their land to check for Alfred.

“If you work in a refuge or a shelter and believe you may have seen Alfred in the last few days, please call us.

“Our searches locally will continue using National Police Air Service and the assistance of voluntary search and rescue organisations is being sought for the more rural areas."

Contact 101 quoting incident 316 of 20 December 2016.