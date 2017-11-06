Computers dished out under pioneering scheme in former Doncaster pit town

Youngsters are set to work with over 50s in a former Doncaster pit village under a pioneering scheme will see computers dished out to residents.

Youngsters are set to work with over 50s in a former Doncaster pit village under a pioneering scheme will see computers dished out to residents.

The Community interest company Stainforth 4 All has launched a scheme which will see youngsters volunteering to work with older people to show them how to use computers so that they can cope with the digital world.

The National Lottery funded Give IT a Go scheme will also see tablets given to those who sign up to learn the technology.

Lottery cash is paying for a project manager, who is recruiting a team of 18 to 24 year old volunteers from the local community.

The tablet computers are being funding by the takings from the Stainforth4All charity shop, based in the Stainforth library building on Church Road, Stainforth, which represents matched funding for the scheme.

It is also intended to help provide work experience for the volunteers, and help them in future job application by providing references.

An appeal has gone out for volunteers to take part in the scheme, with organisers hoping to expand the project.

Project leader Fiona Lawrence said: "It's gong really well - we have already had a number of people signing up.

"The biggest fear that people have when they start is that they will do something wrong and break it, or be charged some money, but once they realise that they can use the internet without it costing them any money they really get into it.

"We have one volunteer and we're looking for more."

Liam Walker, aged 19, of Hatfield, is the first volunteer to sign up.

He said: "It's great experience for me. If I didn't come here I would be sitting at home. It is helping me meet new people from a different age group and taking me out of my comfort zone. I'm good with computers and its good to be able to help other people with them.