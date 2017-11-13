Comic fans can meet star artists from Viz, Marvel and DC at Sheffield convention

Comic lovers can put themselves in the picture with top artists who have drawn for Marvel, DC and Viz at an event in Sheffield next month.

The Sheffield Micro Comic Con will be held in the city on December 2 and will give visitors the chance to meet people who have drawn for a string of well-known strips.

Founded by comic book expert Bambos Georgiou in 2016, the event is hosted by Sheffield Comics Network, a not for profit group which meets once a month.

The event will take place from noon to 5pm at The Gardeners Rest pub in Neepsend Road, Kelham Island.

A spokesman said: "This event will include opportunities to meet comic creatives who have worked on children’s comic strips such as Wallace & Gromit, The Bash Street Kids, Nick Fury Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D and adult strips including Viz Comics' Felix and His Amazing Underpants and Kim Newman’s Anno Dracula.

"There will also be a special guest appearance by a Northern artist who has worked for Marvel, DC and Titan."

There will be comics for all ages on sale from The Eagle, to Deadline to The Beano as well as comic zines and prints by local emerging talents.

Sheffield’s annual art and illustration convention ROBOT is also sponsoring a table.

There will be a film show of a Captain America serial followed by El Santo vs The Martian Invasion playing in the Snug all afternoon.

"Since its inception in 2016 the Sheffield Comics Network has bloomed." said Bambos. "With the support of Ruskin in Sheffield it has delivered highly successful comic drawing workshops for children, most recently for The Big Draw in the Millennium Gallery.

"This event is our first opportunity to showcase comic books themselves and the comic book talent right here in Sheffield. "

The event is FREE and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For further details visit www.bamcomics.co.uk or www.facebook.com/sheffieldcomicsnetwork.