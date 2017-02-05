Column: The sisters are doing it for themselves

Kylie has one hanging off her arm, and so does Kate Moss. Madonna is the queen of them all, but I’m not talking about designer handbags, I’m talking about toyboys. The rise of the ‘sugar mummy’ knows no bounds, and it seems middle-aged women everywhere are ditching the pipe-and-slipper brigade for something younger. And who can blame them? Today, women in their 40s and 50s are more financially independent. We’re living longer, and thanks to a whole range of cosmetic procedures, nips and tucks, we can even stave off the test of time. We own our own homes, cars, and are in charge of our own lifestyles and destiny. In short, we don’t need a man to help us - we can do that all on our own, thanks very much. Of course, when an older man takes on a younger model he’s slapped on the back and called a ‘legend’. But god forbid if a woman does the same. Kylie, 48, faced criticism when she linked up with gorgeous Joshua Sasse. Not only that, but she faced further backlash when she announced she'd take the surname of her 29-year-old fiancé. For goodness sake, give the girl a break. If she loves him then it’s up to her what she calls herself. The same goes for Cheryl Cole. She’s reportedly pregnant with Liam Payne’s child. Cheryl, 32, is ten years older than the One Direction singer, who is said to have consoled her after her quickie divorce. Despite the age difference, the pair are besotted with one another. Good luck to them. It doesn’t matter, as long as they love each other then what business is it of ours? But the toyboy trend isn’t just reserved for celebrities. According to a recent study, almost a third of single women between the ages of 40 and 60 are now dating younger men. But why? Well, middle-aged women are often less needy than their younger counterparts, who feel the ticking of their biological clock. Many have already had children who have flown the nest, and that’s usually the time when they assess where their lives are heading. For many, their lives have just begun, not ended. Suddenly, they find themselves unshackled from responsibility and they decide it's their time. Also, men age faster than women, so often they find themselves stuck with a man who has lost his lust for life just as they’re finding theirs. No wonder they turn to younger men. But instead of berating these women, let’s celebrate them. After all, they’re only doing what men have done for years.