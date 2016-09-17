Column: Busy weekend shows how we truly care

Irecently had a busy weekend which shows just how much people in Yorkshire care about our injured servicemen and women.

It started at The Acorn pub in Armthorpe where a band played to raise money for Pilgrimbandits. I took my mate Vic who was in my regiment before me. He is a single leg amputee and so is in charge of pushing the wheelchair.

It was a brilliant night but let’s just say Vic has reached an age where it was a little too loud!

Then on the Saturday it was Halifax for a family fun day arranged by the wife of Lee Rigby. It was a shame the weather was so bad but we still had a great time and met lovely people. Very importantly we met a hog roast company who agreed to feed us at Haworth next year. Priorities taken care of.

The Sunday brought the classic car day at Bawtry and Pilgrimbandits were out in force. I have a poor history with cars although I love them all. I passed my test after an army course when I was 17. My grandad had a Rover which he drove for three years. My mum bought it from him and also had it for exactly three years. She insured it and gave it to me. I’m afraid I wrecked it after three days, although thankfully no-one was hurt.

I was allowed to sit in some unbelievable cars. A vintage Jaguar and a brand new Bentley. The Bentley was limited to 220mph and did a massive nine miles to the gallon. Not available on the mobility scheme.

Finally it was a charity football match at Rossington between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United. Supporters that is.I was out on the pitch to start the game. I am of course totally impartial but I am very happy to report Wednesday were winning 2-0 by the time I got off the pitch. Go Owls!

Monday was a day off to get ready for Greenland.

The advance party sent back some very worrying information. Not icebergs or polar bears, but a photo of the food we will be eating. Chips covered in Nutella chocolate spread. This is going to be a hard trip.