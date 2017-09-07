Colourful new game is getting the Isle rocking

A colourful new game launched over the summer is brightening up the Isle and people’s days.

The brainchild of Victoria Wright and Liz Kelsey, Isle Rocks involves painted rocks being hidden around the region for people to seek out, and then re-hide.

Victoria said: “This is a community-building group meant to inspire creativity in all ages and energise people to explore the beautiful area in which we live.

“All you have to do is find some rocks and some painting supplies and get creative. This is surprisingly fun for all ages young and old.

“Need inspiration? Search Pinterest or Google Images to find lots of rock painting ideas. Please keep your artwork PG rated as kids love to look for and find the hidden rocks.

“On the back of your artwork we would love it if you would reference our Facebook group to help spread the word even further. You can also additionally hashtag #IsleRocks on Facebook and other social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.”

She continued: “Once you’re done painting your rock, it is recommended to seal it before hiding it to protect your art from the elements. We would love for you to post pictures of your painted rocks before you hide them, or when you find them, but you can participate anonymously, if you prefer.

“If you find a painted rock from our group you can either keep it or re-hide it for someone else to find. If you decide to keep a rock, you are encouraged to hide a new rock somewhere in its place (but this is optional).

“The goal is to get lots of people all across our communities painting so that there are lots of rocks to find out there. You might find yourself rediscovering parts of our community you haven’t appreciated in a while.”

Anyone taking part is urged to be careful where they hide rocks so that they don’t cause any damage to property, for example not hide them in the grass where it can damage a lawn mower or hurt someone.