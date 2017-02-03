College based at Wentworth Castle will remain open despite gardens closure

A college based at Wentworth Castle will remain open - despite the recently announced closure of the historic site's surrounding gardens.

The Grade I listed landscape, which dates back to the 17th century, will undergo a 'managed closure' before closing to the public in the Spring.

Wentworth Castle and Stainborough Park Heritage Trust, which runs the site near Barnsley, said they have 'not been able to make enough money' to keep them open.

However, the Northern College based in the main Wentworth Castle building on site will remain open.

Principal Jill Westerman said: "I am very sorry that Wentworth Castle and Stainborough Park Heritage Trust will be winding down, however I want to assure all our students and partners that the Northern College is operated separately from the trust and will not be affected by its decision.

"We will continue to work closely with all relevant parties concerning the future of the surrounding site.”