Closure order slapped on troublesome Sheffield property

Police have taken action to close a Sheffield property which has been a magnet for trouble.

Officers imposed a closure order today on the house in Barnsley Road, Longley.

The Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said residents have long complained about anti-social behaviour issues at the address.

The closure order puts limits on who can visit the property and anyone caught on premises who shouldn't be there could be fined or jailed.

A spokesperson for the police team said the order was an example of officer's "determination to stamp out anti-social behaviour."