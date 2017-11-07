Choir to sing at festive event

One of the region’s most successful choirs are to perform at a Christmas light switch on.

Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir will perform at Harlow Carr Gardens, Harrogate on Tuesday November 21 between 5pm and 7pm as part of the festive light switch.

They will on entertain guests with a full repertoire of songs ranging from popular musicals to spirituals and include some classical choral items plus a sprinkling of Elvis and Jimmy Young.

The Thurnscoe choir will also present a Christmas Concert on Wednesday December 20 at 7pm in the Marble Saloon at Wentworth Woodhouse. The Thurnscoe Men will be joined in part by the ladies of the Barnburgh Village Singers.

The choir hope to raise over £4,000 from this concert which will go to the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

Tickets for this event cost £20 and are available on 01709584547.

Tickets are also available to see the Thurnscoe Harmonic Male Voice Choir and the Barnburgh Village Singers at the Goldthorpe Parish Church on Saturday December 2 at 7pm. Tickets are £8 and payment at the door is accepted.