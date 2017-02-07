Charity wrestle in memory of Sheffield’s ‘cool’ Kris Travis

Professional wrestlers are to compete in two matches to raise money for a cancer charity in memory of their friend and fellow wrestler.

Kris Travis, who was from Sheffield and had the nickname ‘The Shooting Star’, died last year after battling stomach cancer.

Before he died, Kris did all he could to raise money for Cavendish Cancer Care and was a patron for the charity. Now, his friends are continuing his fundraising legacy.

One friend, David Stewart, said: “Kris is massively missed by all of the wrestling world. He was a great friend and mentor to myself. He was widely renowned as one of the best in the country, performing all over the UK, bringing his cool, cocky, cheeky personality with him.

“He was well known for his popstar good looks and his love for the colour pink. I honestly don’t know why he was called ‘The Shooting Star’, but that’s who he was.

“His best friend Mikey Rose is helping me organise the show, with the blessing of Kris’s family.”

Both matches, on March 26 at Crookes Social Club, will play host to the first Shooting Star Invitational Trophy Tournament, named after Kris.

Some of the best wrestlers in the UK will compete, including WWE UK stars Tyson T-Bone and Joseph Conners, as well as ITV world of Sport star Rampage Brown, among others.

The matches begin at 3pm and 6pm. Tickets and more information at www.ringsideworld.co.uk.