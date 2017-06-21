Charity wing walkers fly high for hospice and raise £14,000

Daredevil fundraisers took to the skies to raise over £14,000 for Lindsey Lodge Hospice by taking part in a charity wing walk at Wickenby Aerodrome.

The charity event, which also raised funds for Scunthorpe Samaritans and When You Wish Upon A Star, saw a total of 56 hospice fundraisers being strapped to a vintage Stearman aircraft to fly high over the Lincolnshire countryside.

Among them were Lindsey Lodge Hospice Healthcare Assistant Karen Murphy, and Fundraising Challenge Co-ordinator Sharon Tune, who took part in the wing walk with Penny Ryan, in memory of Penny’s late father Brian Drinkwater, who was cared for by the hospice.

Sharon Tune said: “Brian had a bucket list, which he’d almost completed. The only item left was a wing walk, so Penny, Karen and I joined forces to do it on his behalf and raised over £4,000. We also wore t-shirts with his picture on to remember him. ”

She added: “I’d like to pay tribute to the staff at Wickenby Aerodrome and the Aerobatic Tacticts team for making all our wing walkers feel so safe and welcome. We’ll definitely arranging a similar fundraiser next year!”

The hospice on Burringham Road Scunthorpe, is run as an independent charity to provide free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Chief Executive Karen Griffiths said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in our first wing walk and for raising such a fantastic amount of money.

“Their support really does make a difference!”

Anyone who would like to know more about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, or who would like to make a donation can visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.co.ukE