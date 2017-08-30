Center Parcs Winter Wonderland awaits families

As the summer starts to draw to a close and thoughts move to ‘back to school’, ‘back to work’ and ‘back to reality’, maybe it’s time to think about having something to actually look forward to.

Booking a winter break at Center Parcs can be a good way of ensuring just that. And the Winter Wonderland activities they put on really add a buzz of excitement to the proceedings.

Kids have a ball at Center Parks

We took a trip to last winter’s festivities at the Sherwood Forest holiday village with our then one-year-old son, and he certainly appreciated the magic of the season.

Center Parcs have all eventualities covered. No snow? No worries. You’ll find snow machines firing the stuff into the sky as you walk around and, even as you approach the entrance to the village, cheeky ‘snowballs’ are splatted on the majestic old oak trees.

One of the main attractions is, naturally enough, Santa himself, who you can visit in his marvellous grotto in the woods. This was made even more enchanting by being driven there in a horse drawn carriage with an elf, no less, at the reigns.

Yes, there are quite long queues to see Santa, but the end result is definitely worth it.

You can also see real reindeer, marvel at the lights and decorations and, as a fitting finale to the trip, be wowed by the spectacular firework displays that take place by the lake.

The Winter Wonderland celebrations take place at all five of the Center Parcs villages from 6th November to 1st January (with Santa himself being in attendance until Christmas Eve, after which he no doubt takes a well-earned rest).

If you haven’t been to Center Parcs before, it’s a great family treat even when the Winter Wonderland isn’t on. There’s really so much to do, with a strong emphasis on the great outdoors and sport, but not exclusively so.

We enjoyed ourselves in the ‘pottery barn’ painting some little keepsakes to take home and also hired bikes (including baby seat) to nip around on. It really is the best way to get around the quite sizable village.

Little Alex was signed-up for toddler football and was given a really good coaching session by the excellent and friendly staff. He also enjoyed his cycling lesson – on a very futuristic-looking toddler bike.

Other activities include as diverse a mixture as fencing, laser clay pigeon shooting, canoeing, archery and tennis.

Of course, not all of these are suitable for the very young, so it’s good to know that the ‘Activity Barn’ is available. It is an excellent little crèche facility where the staff really give the feeling that they care about the children and about making sure they are happy and entertained.

The indoor swimming (well, more splashing and sliding than swimming really) facilities are brilliant. With water flumes, wave pools and lazy rivers, you’ll probably find yourselves in there every day at some point.

There’s even the option for the parents of older children to watch from the comfort of the viewing area at the bar, if they prefer!

Another selling point for the young family at Center Parcs is that you do not necessarily have to eat out every night.

One of the options is to cook for yourself in the well-equipped kitchen areas that come with all levels of accommodation.

You can bring things with you to eat or visit the convenient Parc Market, which will usually have everything that you are looking for. Most villas also have the facility to enjoy an open fire using special firewood from the Parc Market.

This really adds to the atmosphere and gives a seasonal feel as you spend an evening in your cabin in the woods.

But what you can also do, and most probably will do, is to indulge in the great array of takeaway options available on-site, which deliver to your villa.

You can even ask for a babysitter to be arranged for you, giving you that chance to have a night in a restaurant as a couple.

There are plenty of restaurants to choose, from including Indian, Italian and the all-American burger-style.

For more information, or to book, see www.centerparcs.co.uk website.