Isle residents are invited to celebrate Easter with a special event at West Butterwick’s Methodist church school room next week.

The event takes place on Friday April 14 and is to raise funds for the church which needs regular funding and support to avoid possible closure.

Between 1pm and 3pm is a children’s making event, £2 entry.

Decorate eggs, bonnets and flower displays.

From 3pm is a pie competition and raffle.