CCTV: 'Hooded knifeman in sunglasses' threatened terrified victim at Sheffield cash point

A man was left badly shaken after a knifeman allegedly threatened him as he attempted to get money out of a cash machine.

Police said the 51-year-old victim was getting his money out from the post office in Greenland Road, Darnall, when he was approached by an unknown man wearing a hoodie and sunglasses while carrying a knife.

The knifeman then grabbed the money from the cash machine and threatened the man before making off towards Prince of Wales Road.

Detectives said the victim was not hurt in the alleged robbery on Wednesday, July 12, at 7.15am, but was left 'badly shaken'.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they are tracing in connection with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Extensive enquires have been conducted in connection with the incident and officers believe the man pictured may have information that will be able to assist with their investigation.

"The man is around 6ft tall, of a thin build, with short dark hair and wearing a black hooded top with white writing on it.

"Do you recognise this man? Did you see the incident?

"Anyone who witnessed, or has information about the incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 146 of 12 July. Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."