Cash, jewellery and games console stolen during spate of burglaries across Sheffield

Burglaries netted cash, jewellery and a games console during a spate of break-ins across part of Sheffield.

They smashed through a wooden door at a home in Rivelin Bank, Walkley, and pinched an undisclosed sum of money and jewellery between 10.20am and 12.15pm on Tuesday.

On the same day, between 8am and 6pm, burglars gained entry through a rear UPVC door and stile cash and a games console.

A garage door was forced and tools stolen at a garage in Northwood Drive, Middlewood, between 12.45am and 6am on Tuesday.

The same day a number of registration plates were taken from Graham Road, Ranmoor, between 8.30am and 3pm.

Contact police with information on 101.