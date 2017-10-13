Candlelight vigil for historic Sheffield tree set for the chop

Campaigners will gather for a candlelight vigil around a Sheffield tree that is set for the chop next week.

Residents have long campaigned to save the 150-year-old oak tree on Vernon Road in Dore - but it is set for the axe next week as part of the wider tree felling programme across the city.

The vigil will be held at the tree on Sunday, October 15, at 6pm, and visitors are welcome to bring tea lights, share poems and songs.

It has been organised by resident Ann Anderson, who said: "Let's celebrate a wonderful tree prior to scheduled felling early next week.

"It's a healthy oak, at least 150-years-old, in fine condition, and is quite simply irreplaceable."

Sheffield Council and private contractor Amey are leading a controversial £2 billion project to chop down around 10, 000 trees they deem to be "diseased, damaging or dangerous."

It is part of the Streets Ahead programme to improve the city's highways, but environmental campaigners claim they are felling perfectly healthy trees that pose no danger to the public.