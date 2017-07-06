Can you remember when late Grotbags TV star Carol Lee Scott came to South Yorkshire?

Children of a certain generation are in mourning today following the death of much-loved kids' TV baddie Grotbags, better known as actress Carol Lee Scott.

The star brought her green-faced witch character to our region many times over the years, most notably in the mid 90s when she starred in pantomime in South Yorkshire to the delight of youngsters.

It was 1995 when Barnsley Civic Theatre hosted its rendition of Beauty and The Beast with Carol donning her Grotbags costume, no doubt to a round of hisses and boos every time she entered the stage.

But before making her name in children's programmes in the 1980s and early 1990s with Rod Hull and Emu on The Pink Windmill Show, she had learnt her trade as a singer on the tough northern clubs circuit in the 60s and 70s.

Carol, who has died at the age of 74 after a fight with cancer, started her career after moving to London singing in local pubs, all while working day shifts at the record department at Rumbelows.

She got her break as a performer when she joined Pontins, ultimately working there for 19 years, playing at all of the UK holiday camps, along with those in Scandinavia, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey.

During the off-season, Carol played many of the northern England and Scotland working men's clubs, sharing a bill with stars including The Four Tops, Morecambe & Wise and Tommy Cooper.

The concept of Grotbags came about while Carol was performing in summer season in Cleethorpes with Rod Hull.

When Rod was approached to make a new show to be broadcast at the launch of Central Independent Television, he created the series Emu's World, and approached Carol to play the witch. Together they came up with the premise of Grotbags' character and name (the latter coming with Carol suggesting 'Miss Grot', the name the MD of Ladbrokes used to call her with Rod revising it to Grotbags.