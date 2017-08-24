Search

Can you help trace man and boy in photo found at Doncaster railway station?

The photo found near Kirk Sandall railway station.
An appeal has gone out to find a man and boy pictured in a photograph found at a Doncaster railway station.

The photo of a man and young boy has been handed to us in a bid to trace the people in the picture so it can be returned.

The snap, which shows a young boy clutching a water bottle and a Thomas the Tank Engine bag, was discovered earlier this week near Kirk Sandall railway station.

Bob Davies, who found the picture, said: "It might be a treasured family picture so I hope someone sees it and we can get it back to whoever's it is."

The photo shows a kneeling man, dressed in a checked shirt and jeans, proudly hugging the child, who is dressed in a blue shirt and jeans.

It is not clear where the photograph was taken .

Anyone who can help, should email darren.burke@jpress.co,uk with details.