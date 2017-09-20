Can you help reunite tiny tot with her beloved bunny?

A tiny tot from the Isle has been left heartbroken after she lost her favourite cuddly toy.

Little Scarlet Knibb, from Epworth, is hoping some kind soul has picked up her prized bunny, called Bunny, and can return it to her.

The three-year-old, who will be four next month, attends the school nursery at Epworth Primary Academy and she lost the stuffed animal on her first day back after the summer holidays, which was Wednesday September 6.

He mum Shelley said: “She had it in the morning before school.

“I think she has either dropped it outside our house on Moorland Way in Epworth, or near the school down Fieldside.

“We live opposite the library in Epworth.”

The stuffed toy has great sentimental value for the family, and Shelley added: “The bunny was bought for Scarlet when she was first born so she has had it all her life and really misses it.”

Shelley took to the Facebook page ‘Things for Sale in Epworth, Haxey, Belton etc’ to appeal for anyone who may have seen the toy, saying: “Not selling...I don’t suppose anybody has found or seen the bunny in the pictures around Epworth Primary? My little girl has lost it! Thanks.”

Anybody that may have seen Bunny, or is keeping it safe is asked to either message Shelley via social media or email stephanie.bateman@jpress.co.uk and we will put you in contact with the family and reunite Scarlet with Bunny.