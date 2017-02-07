Campaigner vows residents ‘We can change Doncaster’

A campaigner for Yorkshire has announced a new initiative to try to encourage Doncaster residents to give their street a voice.

Chris Whitwood, who is also the Yorkshire Party deputy leader, wants volunteers known as Doncaster Street Makers to go out and listen to the views and concerns of local residents.

They will then work with neighbours, fellow Street Makers and members of the Yorkshire Party to tackle issues on their street.

Mr Whitwood, who has in the past stood in general elections for the Yorkshire Party, said: “If you watch the news, read the papers, look at what’s happening in the world at the moment, it’s very easy to believe that we’re powerless to make a difference.

“But actually, big changes start with small action. If we each take up the challenge of trying to improve our own street, a small area, we will, little by little, build a better future for Doncaster.

“They say one man cannot change the world, but we can change our little corner of it, our street, our community. But we need your support, so get off your sofa, out there and become a Doncaster Street Maker and make a difference.”

The campaign will be focused in central Doncaster, where the Yorkshire Party are calling for volunteers.

Their aim is to empower people to work together to tackle the street level issues that are most important to their area, from littering to helping the elderly, providing better green spaces to improving integration and bringing the community together.

Chris added: “People in Doncaster care and are proud of where they come from. They want their voice to be heard and it seems increasingly clear that if we want better for our town it’s up to us to make it happen.”

The first meeting of Doncaster Street Makers will be at The Goose, 54 Hall Gate, at 11.30am on Saturday, February 25.

To find out more, or to volunteer, visit the official website at Yorkshire Party