Campaign for reopening of railway station gathers pace

A campaign by isolated residents wanting a railway station re-opened in a borough of Doncaster is gathering pace.

The group of campaigners, Friends of Askern Railway Station, say reopenining the Askern Railway Station would help alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

They have secured the support of Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband as part of their campaign.

Chairman Graham Moss said: “Askern is now one of the few town’s in the borough which has a rail line passing through it but no station.

“It is also an area that suffers from severe traffic congestion, as anyone travelling through the town along the A19 at peak times will know.

“We believe there is a strong business case to reopen the station, and we’ll be working hard over the coming months to pull it together – including a district-wide feasibility study and further conversations with Network Rail, Rail North and the train operating companies.”

The station opened in 1848 and closed in 1948 but parts of the platforms still remain.

Mr Miliband said: “A service stopping in Askern would allow the thousands of residents who live in the town, and its surrounding villages, a direct link to Doncaster and Leeds, and possibly further afield, and it would help tackle the town’s traffic congestion.

“I think it’s important that the borough, particularly in the northern areas, has the transport links it needs to help boost its economy, and that’s why I’m supporting the plan to reopen Askern station.”

Mayor Jones said Doncaster Council was looking at including the proposal to build a station in the local plan.

She added: “My main priorities are bringing jobs, growth and investment to Doncaster, and part of that is ensuring the borough has the infrastructure that it needs to be competitive.

“I believe it’s a realistic goal to reopen the station at Askern and will continue to work with the group, and other bodies, to help them achieve it.” For more information, search Friends of Askern Railway Station on Facebook.