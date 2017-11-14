Call for law change after South Yorkshire Police officer is cleared over HIV comments

A campaign has been launched calling for a change in the law after a senior police officer was cleared over comments made about colleagues undergoing HIV tests.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission decided to take no action against Zuleika Payne over comments she made during an interview with BBC Radio Sheffield in July about plans to introduce spit guards which protect officers from being spat at.

Zuleika Payne.

Officer Payne, chair of the South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation and a former equality lead, told how some colleagues had to undergo HIV tests after being spat at by suspects who were in the process of being arrested.

But the comments sparked outrage with listener and sexual health worker Boyd Livingstone-Navin, who said it is impossible to contract HIV through spitting and claimed the officer only served to 'perpetuate stigma' around the infection.

But after the officer was cleared of any wrongdoing by both the IPCC and South Yorkshire Police's professional standards department, Mr Livingstone-Navin has now launched a petition calling for a change in the law.

Mr Livingstone-Navin, who worked for Sheffield Council for 12 years as a senior analyst promoting sexual health and is a former chair of the Sheffield LGBT Network, said: "The Police Reform Act 2002 needs updating for modern times as it fails to protect the public from misconduct by officers who carry it out using broadcast and social media.

"Complaints were made by listeners to the police and the IPCC as a breach of the Disability Discrimination Act 1995.

"However, despite confirming misconduct, the police and IPCC state that Section 12 of the Police Reform Act 2002 prevents them from acting because the act says the complainant must be in the presence of the officer for the police to act."

The petition was uploaded to the UK Parliament website and will be debated in the House of Commons if it reaches 100, 000 signatures.

The IPCC report into Mr Livingstone-Navin's complaint concluded: "I am not satisfied that in hearing the broadcast you were, as defined by IPCC statutory guidance, witness to the alleged conduct or adversely affected by the conduct."