Town centre car park to be closed as improvement work continues

Motorists are being advised that a town centre car park will be temporarily closed from October 9, as improvement works for cyclists and pedestrians continue.

The 24-space “Scala” car park at the bottom of Corporation Street will be closed until late January to enable works to be carried out in the area. However alternative parking is available at nearby Forge Island, which includes the 200 extra temporary spaces created by the recent demolition of the former Tesco building.

The work will help improve access for cyclists and pedestrians in the Corporation Street and Bridge Street area – which is also a key gateway to the town centre in Rotherham’s masterplan.

The improvements are being carried out following a successful bid for Department of Transport funding, obtained through Sheffield City Region, and include:

• Improved pedestrian crossing facilities

• Landscaping improvements on the corner of Corporation Street and Bridge Street to make the area more attractive.

• Improved environment for cyclists by making the route more cycle friendly, providing another vital link into the town centre from/to the west of the Borough.

• High quality bike stands and storage

• Extensive quality footway surfacing and carriageway surfacing

Rotherham Council’s Assistant Director for Planning, Regeneration and Transportation, Paul Woodcock, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused while the Scala car park is out of use, however the additional parking at Forge Island is very close by and also free of charge at weekends.

“These improvements are part of our overall plans to improve this area of the town and we look forward to seeing a much-improved environment for visitors to enjoy.”

The Department for Transport funding was obtained to undertake accessibility improvements for pedestrians and cyclists travelling between the Town Centre and the area west of the town centre (Masbrough and Ferham).

The town centre masterplan details how major development will take place - from a vibrant leisure quarter at Forge Island, a new leisure attraction at Guest & Chrimes, attractive outdoor spaces, and high quality riverside living.