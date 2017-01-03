Time to shine for Sheffield solar firm

A Sheffield food supplier has become the latest business to take advantage of a unique solar power scheme.

Lembas Wholefood Wholesales Co-operative in Heeley is now benefiting from a solar pv project, which uses panels to convert sunlight into electricity, from Sheffield Renewables.

The company said the scheme will result in lower energy bills and see a reduction in their carbon footprint.

It was made possible through a community share scheme in which environmentally aware individuals and organisations are invited to invest in Sheffield Renewables to help fund solar power opportunities.

Dr Richard Collins, chair of Sheffield Renewables, said “We’re so pleased that the share offer has been met with such enthusiasm.

“It just goes to show that there is real appetite from people across Sheffield to come together as a community to fund, develop, and install community owned renewable energy schemes which benefit both Sheffield’s community and the environment.

“As a result we’re already looking for our next lot of renewable energy projects.”

A total of £70, 000 was raised through the share scheme last year. Four solar pv projects have already been launched, with a fifth due in the next few months.

Former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett is a supporter of the project and said: “Community-owned renewables help keep money locally and return it to our communities.”

For investment opportunities with Sheffield Renewables email info@sheffieldrenewables.org.uk