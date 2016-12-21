Sheffield healthcare firm’s London celebration

A special event in London marked a Sheffield-based healthcare firm’s 20 years of education and training for healthcare professionals.

Aesculap Academia held its celebration at the prestigious Royal College of Surgeons of England.

As the educational arm of B. Braun Medical Ltd, the company enjoys a world-wide reputation for providing continuing education for health-care professionals, including surgeons, physicians, nurses and anaesthetists.

Its courses are accredited by medical societies, international medical associations and the Continuing Professional Development Standards Office.

Brian Chapman, general manager at Aesculap Academia, said: “We started out small in the 1990s with a course created in response to requests from a number of developing surgeons looking for assistance in expert medical educational training.

“Just 10 delegates attended back then - and little did we know how this would grow over the years.”

Following successful early pilot events, the company decided to formalise this area of the UK business and in 1996 it officially became known as Aesculap Academia, delivering medical and surgical education in conjunction with key surgeons, particularly in the area of orthopaedics.

During the 1990s a range of spinal hip and trauma courses were delivered that attracted national and international faculty and delegates.

By the early 2000s Aesculap Academia had established strong relationships with the Global Academy network and the Royal College of Surgeons of England, enabling it to continue to develop materials and content through its work with experts.

The course portfolio now includes Orthopaedics, Neurosurgery, ENT, Vascular Surgery, Anaesthesia, Clinical Nutrition and Patient Safety.

Recently a pioneering Cardio-Pulmonary Transplantation course was developed to enable surgeons from across the globe to take part in a revolutionary training course in organ transplantation.

This course at the Newcastle Surgical Training Centre was the first of its kind in the UK and cardiothoracic surgeons and cardiac theatre sisters underwent two days of intensive training.

Mr Chapman added: “Twenty years is a milestone. It is an occasion to celebrate, an opportunity to look back, but also a great opportunity to chart the path forward. Our offer has matured and been modified in line with the transforming needs and innovation of medical and surgical care over two decades – and we look forward to the next 20 years.”

Visit www.uk.aesculap-academy.com for more information.

