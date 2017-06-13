Prominent Doncaster business leaders form new charity

In a pioneering move a group of prominent Doncaster based business leaders have come together to form a new business led charity.

Doncaster Business For The Community (DB4C) is a unique and groundbreaking charity that works exclusively to raise much-needed funds for Doncaster based charities and the local community, which is administered and led by members of the town’s business community.

DB4C will build on the success of the original Doncaster Business Cup (an annual football match held at the Keepmoat Stadium) founded by David Plant and Andrew Isaacs in 2010 and who will also serve as Directors of the new Trust. The success of the original event has inspired them to do more for local charities and the community at large, which has led to DB4C’s formation.

The new Charity has already set to work on devising new and innovative ways in which Doncaster’s business people can be actively involved and has been working closely with the Council and sports clubs. As a result there will now be Business Community trophies for Cricket, Rugby, Golf and 5-a-Side Football in addition to a host of fund raising social events. In other words, there is something for everyone of a sporting disposition to encourage them to get involved and improve their fitness whilst raising funds for a worthwhile cause.

The Chairman of DB4C is Tim Shaw, a former Equity Partner of Nabarro’s, one of the UK’s largest law practices and is now a Non-Executive Director at the Rotherham, Doncaster & South Humber NHS Foundation Trust. He is joined on the Board by Martin Wilmott (Hawsons Chartered Accountants), Craig Dowie (Managing Director of The Crown Hotel in Bawtry), Nigel Tomlinson (international consultancy firm Universal Projects, Non-Executive Director and former Director of the British Chambers of Commerce) and Andrew Isaacs (AI Law). Trustees include Anthony Temperton (KAT Communications) and David Plant (Moirae Creative Agency) who was recently named in Yorkshire’s prestigious “42 Under 42” business list.

Chairman, Tim Shaw said: “DB4C is totally committed to raise money for those charities and projects that dedicate themselves to improving the quality of life of the people of Doncaster.

“We believe strongly in supporting projects and initiatives that make much needed interventions and improvements in education and health so that future generations will be better equipped and prepared for the life that lies ahead of them.”

Nigel Tomlinson said: “All too often local and smaller community based charities in our town find they are overlooked or in a constant battle to position themselves to compete for funds and donations in an increasingly competitive environment. We do not claim to be the solution to all of their problems but through our activities we can and will make a difference.”

Dave Plant added: ““The concept remains the same, as it was when we first started in 2010 with all participants and volunteers being drawn from local businesses with the sole aim of supporting local charities and the added bonus of enjoying ourselves by taking part in one or more of our favourite sports at the same time.”

Andrew Isaacs concluded: “DB4C has been formed with a total commitment to raise money for those charities and projects that dedicate themselves to improving the quality of life of the people of this great town.”