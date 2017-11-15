Major Doncaster market change gets green light from planners

Doncaster Council’s planning committee has approved plans to move forward with the redevelopment of Wool Market.

The refurbishment to the Wool Market is set to begin in early 2018 which will include giving it a complete makeover with a mixture of new market stalls for retail, eating and drinking.

The Wool Market will become an attractive and welcoming destination providing a new and enhanced offer to retail traders and customers. This will enable the market to host more events, extend the opening hours into the evening and encourage more people into the area.

Ahead of the the works beginning, traders who are usually based in the Wool Market can now be found in their temporary new home in either the Grade Two listed Corn Exchange, Goose Hill or the International Food Hall.

Coun Bill Mordue, Cabinet Member for Business, Skills and Economic Development, said: “We are delighted that planning committee have agreed the final plans for the Wool Market and that we can press ahead with the much needed refurbishment works.

“The Wool Market is a valuable and historic asset in the market and while the new designs retain the heritage of the Wool Market, they are a complete transformation from what we currently have. This inviting new space will allow the traders to diversify their product ranges as well as giving them the flexibility to open longer and into the evening. This will create an attractive proposition for customers helping draw more people back into one of the best markets in Yorkshire. We are working closely with the traders throughout this process and supporting them with all transitions.

“Many of the traders who were in the Wool Market have now moved to the Corn Exchange, Goose Hill or the International Food Hall. We would encourage all residents and visitors to Doncaster to visit the award winning market and support our traders.”