Lucky South Yorkshire shopper lands a grand

Annette Siddall of Hoyland, Barnsley has bagged herself £1,000 thanks to the Grand in your Hand prize draw competition at the Alhambra Shopping Centre in association with Dearne FM.

Earlier this month, a large cyclone machine was placed inside the local shopping centre containing coloured balls with points on. Players needed to grab as many balls as they could in just 30 seconds in order to win a small prize depending on their score. Then, everyone who had a go in the cyclone machine was automatically entered into a lucky prize draw to win a grand.

Over 400 people played, winning prizes such as £5 gift cards to spend in the centre, pens, trolley tokens and branded mugs, but it was Annette Siddall who was chosen as the overall winner!

Annette said: “It was a fantastic surprise to be the winner of the prize draw. We’ve been able to put the £1,000 towards our Florida holiday which has made a huge difference! Thank you to everyone at the Alhambra!”

Steph Higham, Alhambra Marketing Manager said: “We are delighted for Annette who is the lucky winner of our Grand in your Hand competition. The campaign was a huge success, and we received such positive feedback from everyone who played.”

For more information about the Alhambra Shopping Centre visit: www.alhambracentre.co.uk or call 01226 295355.