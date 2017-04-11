Large bear escorted out of South Yorkshire store for taking a shower

Shoppers were surprised to see a bear taking a shower at a South Yorkshire store this month.

Wilfrid Bear took a shower at the opening of the refurbished and rebranded Currys PC World featuring Carphone Warehouse at Heeley Sidings.

He wanted to take a shower because the store’s staff team have set themselves a target of £3,000 so that St Wilfrid’s Centre can refurbish their showers.

Store Manager John Narejko said: “I’ve lived near St Wilfrid’s Centre all my life. I’ve always wanted to do something significant to help it. When Josie showed me around recently I was blown away by everything they’re doing there to help people in Sheffield. I’ve set my team an ambitious fundraising target but they’re all behind me and up for the challenge. I know they can do it, but I draw the line at a bear taking a shower in the shop – he had to leave.”.

Wilfrid Bear responded: “It’s a bit harsh but the staff were very polite about it. When a bear needs to wash, a bear needs to wash. I will prowl down to St Wilfrid’s Centre instead where I always get a warm welcome from the staff and volunteers.”

Director of St Wilfrid’s Centre, Josie Brooks, said: “John and his team have become good friends of St Wilfrid’s Centre. Our showers are in real need of refurbishment. It’s important that everyone visiting our centre gets a warm welcome and access to good quality facilities – bear or human. With their help we will be able to offer nicer showers and help even more people feel better about themselves and have a little brighter start to their day.”

St Wilfrid’s Centre has been supporting homeless, vulnerable and socially-excluded adults in Sheffield since 1991. Around 400 people visit the centre each year and the showers are used every day.

The store, led by manager John Narejko will be fundraising for St Wilfrid’s Centre throughout the year.