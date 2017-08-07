Joinery firm expands business at Sheffield enterprise park

MPH, a specialist joinery firm, has trebled its industrial space at Sheffield’s Holbrook Enterprise Park in order to support the expansion of its thriving business.

The Sheffield-based firm worked closely with the UK’s leading regeneration specialist, St. Modwen, which owns and manages Holbrook Enterprise Park, to expand into an additional 6,700 sq ft unit. The new industrial space will complement MPH’s existing 3,000 sq ft unit at the Enterprise Park.

MPH has agreed a five year lease with St. Modwen, which will enable the company to meet growing demand for its restaurant and shop fitting business. The firm has already created 15 jobs and expects to create an additional five in the near future as a result of its expansion.

Daniel Woodcock, Managing Director of MPH, said: “The only factor that was preventing our growth was lack of space. Through working with St. Modwen and Fernie Greaves we have now trebled our space and can look forward to winning more business and growing our workforce.”

Paul Brustad, Asset and Development Manager for St. Modwen, said: “MPH is an excellent example of an ambitious business that is hungry to expand, and we worked closely with the firm to understand how we could help facilitate its growth. Holbrook’s excellent location, high quality units and St. Modwen’s flexible approach to lettings are all factors which have contributed to the success of MPH.”

George Thompson, Managing Director of Fernie Greaves, the letting agents that advised St.Modwen, said: “MPH’s expansion demonstrates the suitability of Holbrook Enterprise Park as a home for successful businesses. The Enterprise Park has a quality tenant mix, which includes Toolstation and Yorkshire WaterJet. The Park is now almost fully let, with only one 6,000 sq ft unit remaining available.”

Holbrook Enterprise Park forms part of the established Holbrook Industrial Estate, located close to the M1 Motorway and Sheffield City Centre. Occupiers on the Park include Country Fresh Foods, KAD Retail and Gill Air.