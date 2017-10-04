How can the planned extension at Heathrow help our region?

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Cllr Rob Waltham, has met with Heathrow Airport Public Affairs Manager, Sophie Carter, to discuss how the planned expansion to Heathrow can benefit North Lincolnshire.

At the meeting, the pair discussed the potential to use British steel from Scunthorpe for the airport’s proposed expansion. Cllr Waltham encouraged the airport to sign up to the sustainable steel charter.

The charter – which 38 councils from across the country have already signed up to – shows a commitment to using quality British steel in construction projects.

The pair discussed how the proposed Heathrow expansion could see passengers accessing long haul flights locally from Humberside Airport by connecting through London.

Cllr Rob Waltham also secured access for North Lincolnshire businesses to attend the Heathrow Northern Supplier event in November.

Cllr Waltham said:

“The expansion of Britain’s busiest airport may feel hundreds of miles away but could provide some real benefits for residents and businesses here in North Lincolnshire.

“With local businesses attending the airport’s Northern Supplier event later this year and the potential use of Scunthorpe steel in future construction work at Heathrow, we could see a real boost to our area’s economy and, crucially, this means a buoyant jobs market locally.

“I am working really hard to secure more councils and businesses to commit to using British steel in their projects, so let’s hope Heathrow will consider this seriously.

“With the proposed expansion of Heathrow Airport, our residents could also look forward to cheaper long haul flights, connecting to the world from Humberside through Heathrow.”