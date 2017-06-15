Doncaster networking gets hot and spicy

Businesses in Doncaster will participate in some hot networking opportunities this summer.

Doncaster Chamber is hosting a curry networking evening and a summer party for business people to make new contacts, do business and have fun.

All curry-lovers are invited to attend the sociable and highly productive evening at the Aagrah Restaurant on Wednesday June 28 to develop their working relationships with other local businesses, share best practice and hear how others are faring in this current political climate.

“This new event promises to be so much more than just a curry as it will be served with fresh opportunities to do business. The award-winning Aagrah is a member of Doncaster Chamber so we are delighted that they are happy to host us for what promises a fun and relaxed atmosphere, good quality food and excellent service,” said Mark Smith, Doncaster Chamber business growth manager.

“We hope the evening will also attract people who don’t usually like networking as we’ve added a little spice and variety to our events calendar for people to look forward to rather than feel like they are still working.”

This is also true of the summer party that Doncaster Chamber is hosting at Doncaster Racecourse on Thursday July 20 for business people to enjoy an evening at the races, hot food and discounted drinks. This is a great opportunity for businesses to invite their employees, friends and family and spend the evening celebrating doing business in Doncaster.

Guests will have exclusive access to a Doncaster Chamber area to watch the races from the trackside and enjoy socialising under the evening sun.

To book tickets visit: www.doncaster-chamber.co.uk