College hosts event to highlight apprenticeship opportunities

North Lindsey College is hosting an event on Thursday October 5 to highlight apprenticeship opportunities available in the region.

The event, which runs from 4pm to 6pm, will play host to a range of employers ready to take on an apprentice.

Apprenticeships are a great way to gain industry experience and knowledge, as well as earn a wage along the way.

Adam Winter, who is a current Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations for G S Kelsey Construction Limited, progressed on to an apprenticeship after leaving Frederick Gough School, “I really enjoy working with the lads and I have learnt so much more. When I have finished my apprenticeship I am hoping for full-time employment with G S Kelsey to gain some more experience. Eventually I would like to be self-employed and work in property maintenance.”

Those interested in doing an apprenticeship will be able to find out about current vacancies from intermediate, advanced and higher level and meet employers face-to-face such as Bulten Ltd, Halifax, North Lincolnshire Council, BG Solicitors, Equidiet UK, Crawford Metal Detectors and Doncaster GTA.

Lucy Smith came to North Lindsey College and was the first apprentice to work in the blast furnaces for British Steel; Lucy has been thoroughly accepted by the furnace team, proving she is not afraid to get her hands dirty.

Lucy said: “If you put in the dedication and hard work the sky is the limit with an apprenticeship. I would highly recommend an apprenticeship to anyone who would like to learn on the job - the possibilities are endless.”

The event is also an opportunity for other employers to drop in to find out more about taking on apprentices, full cost training and how the College will be able to assist in the process.

For more information about the event and to register visit head to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/apprenticeship-event-thursday-5th-october-2017-tickets-37751048402

If your company is interested in taking on an apprentice please contact North Lindsey College’s Business Development team on employertraining@northlindsey.ac.uk or call 01724 281111.