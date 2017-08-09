Changes underway at South Yorkshire piazza - including a 19ft giraffe

Work has started this week on a programme of improvements to the piazza area at north Sheffield’s award winning shopping centre, Fox Valley.

Since the centre opened in June 2016 the landscaped area around the coffee shops and restaurants has become a really popular focal point for shoppers and visitors with its multi jet fountains and large TV screen.

Now the Fox Valley team are making further improvements to enhance the space even further and create a new landscaped area where a Bandstand will be installed next month – creating an area to showcase local groups and performances.

A monthly Farmer’s Market is also planned for this part of the centre in September and two attractive topiary figures – a panda bear and a giraffe – have already been installed.

The 19ft tall giraffe outside JoJo Maman Bebe is the latest addition to the centre.

Other improvements will include the creation of a new pedestrian access to this part of the centre area.

The work is expected to be completed within two weeks and the area will remain open and accessible throughout that time.

Centre Manager, Annabel Plumtree said: “We hope our customers will bear with us while the work is ongoing at the piazza area at Fox Valley, the area is still accessible but we do need to complete these works.

“We are making quite a few changes and improvements to this part of the centre at the moment and we can’t wait for our visitors to enjoy all the new features once the work is all completed.”

For more information about news and events at Fox Valley visit www.foxvalleysheffield.co.uk