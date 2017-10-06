Businesses invited to be ‘Inspired by the Peak’

Businesses wanting to know more about how they can be ‘Inspired by the Peak District’ to broaden the appeal of their products and services and help boost the wider economy are being invited to attend a free fact-finding event.

Business Peak District Chairman and Thornbridge Brewery owner Jim Harrison will welcome business people wanting to know more about the project so that they can link up with the Peak District’s iconic brand at Thornbridge Hall, Ashford in the Water, on Wednesday November 1, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Jim will outline the importance of being part of Inspired by the Peak District to boost the profile and competitiveness of both businesses and the economy, while Faith Johnson, from the Peak District Environmental Quality Mark scheme (EQM), will present an interactive session explaining how the project works and how to get involved.

Christine Tilbury, of Taylormay Botanicals, Tideswell, will explain why hers is one of more than 400 businesses to sign up to the project’s brand values, and the event will close with a networking session and beer tasting.

“This event is a great opportunity for businesses to find out how they can become involved to help them market their products and services more effectively, as well as promoting and supporting this very special area,” said Kate Kearns, Inspired by the Peak District Project Officer.

“It will be a very relaxed and informal occasion, with the chance to network with other businesses while tasting a selection of beers from Thornbridge Brewery’s popular and internationally-acclaimed range, so I hope as many people as possible will join us.”

Places are free but limited and must be booked in advance on Eventbrite, at https://inspired-by-the-peak-district-nov-17.eventbrite.co.uk, or by e-mailing Kate at kate.kearns@marketingpdd.com. For more information about the location of Thornbridge Hall, DE45 1NZ, visit http://www.thornbridgehall.co.uk/contact-us-c7.html.

Kate, part of official tourist board Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, is working closely with colleagues at Business Peak District, Derbyshire Dales District Council, High Peak Borough Council and the Peak District National Park Authority to stimulate wider use of the branding.

Inspired by the Peak District is part of a £1.49 million support programme funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to boost business quality, profitability and performance over the next three years. Its main focus is on promotional, marketing and on-line activity and an annual events programme.

Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire is also bringing in tourism experts and specialist advisers to deliver a wide-ranging programme of business support focusing on international visitors, accessibility, marketing, business to business networking, workshops promoting the Environmental Quality Mark (EQM) and one-to-one advice and development.