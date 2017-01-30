Business park plans drawn up for Doncaster

Plans are being drawn up for a major business park next to the M18 near the site of firms including Ikea and Next.

Doncaster-based chartered surveyors and property consultants Barnsdales are inviting bids to develop West Moor Park East, which sits across Junction 4 of the M18 from the existing West Moor Park.

Jason Barnsdale, managing director of the firm, said: “West Moor Park is a proven location which has supported the creation of around 2,500 jobs on a site of 154 acres. The new site is even bigger and arguably has even greater potential given the improvements to infrastructure elsewhere in the town, notably with Robin Hood Airport and the new Great Yorkshire Way link road.”

Blue Anchor Leisure Ltd of Skegness owns the site and is working with Barnsdales to explore options for industrial and leisure use.

The bulk of the area is 118.64 acres of grade 3 agricultural land which sits next to a site of 32.61 acres also owned by Blue Anchor and currently used by FatCat Moto Parc, who have a lease until 2020.

Current occupiers at West Moor Park include Ikea, Next and ABP Food Group.

Mr Barnsdale said: “West Moor Park is home to some big names and big businesses and the variety is an indication of the breadth of appeal of this location. Furniture, fashion and food all have a strong presence.

“Elsewhere on the site there are thriving businesses working in the motor trade, the construction sector and office supplies. West Moor Park East offers opportunities on a scale which can accommodate the biggest operators in everything from logistics to leisure.

“Blue Anchor Leisure has decided to sell the site because of the level of activity and confidence in and around the Doncaster area. There is nothing like this on the market in the region and we are inviting bids with a deadline of 5pm on Tuesday 28 February. We have submitted the development to the local authority for inclusion in the local plan.”