British Steel Support Fund helps create hundreds of jobs

Fourteen businesses in North Lincolnshire have been granted over £2.2m from the British Steel Support Fund, to support development and create jobs. It is expected that 217 jobs will be created thanks to help from the funding.

The £3m British Steel Support Fund was provided by the Government following the announcement of job losses at Tata Steel in Scunthorpe in 2015. It offers support to local businesses or those moving to North Lincolnshire.

Through the funding it is likely that 217 jobs will be created and 253 jobs safeguarded. This coincides with the 350 jobs that have recently been created at British Steel.

From the £3m funing, £2,271,782m has been allocated to businesses. They are:

Birkdale Doors Limited – job creation target is 23

Received funding to install a new mezzanine floor within the current premises and to buy a bespoke machine that will help reduce waste and produce slats for their market.

Bonds Heavy Casting Limited – job creation target is 44 and 71 jobs have been safeguarded

Received funding to support the business to buy their Scunthorpe site from Bradken Limited as they intended to close/moth ball the site. As well as help buy assets from Bradken and support invest and retraining of the existing workforce.

Cat Tech International Limited – job creation target is eight

Received funding to support the business in the extension of the current Scunthorpe site and to buy a specialist humidifier. This will enable the business to win further contracts internationally and continue their expansion plans.

FJG Logistics – job creation target is six

Received funding to support the business to buy new equipment and increase of the freezer capacity.

Grayton Mechanical and Fabrication Services Limited – job creation target is 50

Received funding to support the business in starting up and growing.

H L Engineering Contractors Limited – job creation target is 13 and 21 jobs have been safeguarded

Received funding to help relocate their business.

Moulded Fibre Products Limited – job creation target is 32

Received funding to support the business to buy bespoke machines.

R J Engineering Limited – job creation target is three

Received funding to support the business in buying new machinery and associated calibration work (professional support) and the wage costs of taking on new staff.

Rocal Limited – job creation target is four

Received funding to support the business to buy new machinery and further expand the capability of the site.

Saxon Abbeydale Foods Limited – job creation target is 10 and five jobs have been safeguarded

Received funding for two projects: to take advantage of potato opportunities by developing a Foodservice Brand to provide a range of diverse products and to consolidate the Pie Toms Limited.

SC4 Limited – job creation target is four and six jobs have been safeguarded

Received funding to buy new Gemini equipment to allow the business to produce in-house components.

T I Trading Limited – job creation target is 20

Received funding to help the business expand their warehousing facilities and create a distribution centre for their wider business.

The Access Panel Company Limited – job creation target is 25

Received funding to allow the business to buy a second machine and expand their existing site to accommodate increased trade.

UK Containers Repairs Limited – job creation target is two

Received funding to enable the business to secure premises and obtain the main plant machinery and tools to conduct the inspection and repair service for freight shipping container operating close to the Immingham and Killingholme ports of North Lincolnshire.

Councillor Liz Redfern, chair of the British Steel Support Fund Board, said: “The £3m British Steel Support Fund was set-up to support those at risk of redundancies and to help local businesses grow. It is brilliant to see so many businesses and people now benefitting from the funding.

“We have come a long way since the funding was first created and I am delighted that so hundreds of jobs have been created and safeguarded. We wanted to ensure that the number of job losses was kept to a minimum and that opportunities were opened up for businesses and residents in North Lincolnshire, which has been achieved.”

Coun Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The British Steel Support Fund was set up at a worrying time for many people but it has helped turn things around and made a real difference across North Lincolnshire for businesses. It has supported businesses not only to grow but it has helped safeguard and create hundreds of jobs.

“All of the £3m funding has now been granted subject to a few applications going through the due diligence process, which is fantastic news.

“The funding has been a huge boost for North Lincolnshire and is helping the economy grow.

“Supporting businesses in North Lincolnshire and job creation is a priority for us. Businesses have a great impact on what we want to achieve as a council and help put North Lincolnshire on the map as a place to do business and invest.”

Following the latest board meeting in July, the council has granted the full £3m funding (subject to outcomes from due diligence to confirm offer letters).

Joe Walker, finance director at Cat Tech International Limited, said: “The support of the BSSF allowed us to invest in the business when sales growth and opportunity was presented. This allowed us to complete projects worldwide without the limiting factor of equipment availability and, increase our locally employed people to carry out the works. This contributed to achieving an increase in turnover of 50 per cent and allowing us to further invest in the business and local suppliers to North Lincolnshire.

“Without the support these milestones would have been more difficult to achieve and, also contributed to the winning of the Northern Lincolnshire Business Awards for International Business of the Year.”