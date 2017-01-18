Brand new website boost for tourism in the Peak District and Derbyshire

Visitors to the Peak District and Derbyshire can now count on an even better on-line experience when looking for fresh ideas and inspiration before or during their visit.

Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire, the area’s official tourist board, has launched a brand new, easy-to-navigate website offering a wealth of information - everything from where to stay to what to do - whether they’re at a desk or on the move.

The simple-to-use new platform - unveiled this week to invited guests at Cromford Mills - helps holidaymakers track down all the details they need to make their visit extra-special, including a wide variety of activities, events and the best places to eat and drink.

Visitors can now cherry pick their own individually-tailored itineraries thanks to a new planner tool, as well as tracking down a host of special offers on everything from accommodation to eating out.

Tourist board members and local businesses and organisations highlighted on the responsive new website can also expect a broad range of benefits, including:

· Improved search engine performance, driving even more people to browse the site

· A link to availability from online travel agents, allowing members to promote special rates and seasonal offers

· A new tool telling visitors ‘What’s Nearby’, revealing how close accommodation and other businesses are to key attractions

While the website has a clean, contemporary look to herald the start of a new year, the address remains the same – www.visitpeakdistrict.com – to ensure continuity and avoid confusion.

The tourist board’s user-friendly new website builds on the success of its previous one, which scored its best-ever results in 2016. More than 1.3 million people visited the site, which hosted around 1.8 million browsing sessions throughout the year - an increase of 20 percent on 2015.

Most visited pages were the home page, events, accommodation, walking and historic houses and castles - and there was a marked rise in the percentage of people using the site on mobile devices such as phones (more than 38 per cent) and tablets (almost 23 per cent).

“People are right at the heart of the best practice we have drawn on to develop our new website, so that visitors can access the information they need quickly and easily, whether they’re researching on a desktop computer before their visit or using a mobile device while they’re here,” said Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire.

“It’s specifically designed to build on the success of our previous website, and to be more mobile-friendly, to reflect the changing ways our visitors are accessing information about, and special offers in, the Peak District and Derbyshire throughout the year.

“As well as improving our on-line relationship with holidaymakers, its new features will also bring benefits for all our members, businesses and organisation showcased on the site - by attracting even more people to browse, take advantage of key promotions and check how close they are to some of our leading attractions.

“We’d love to hear from more businesses who would like to be part of the success of the new site as it attracts even more visitors to come and stay and spend more money to boost the economy in our world-class destination.”

Anyone who would like more information about marketing opportunities on the new website is invited to contact the tourist board team on 01246 212924 or at industry@marketingpdd.com.