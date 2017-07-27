Burglars target three buildings in south east Sheffield overnight

Burglars targeted three properties in south east Sheffield overnight.
They raided what police have described as a community property on Sheffield Road in Woodhouse.
They kicked the door through and stole a sum of cash.
Burglars also forced the front door of a ground floor flat in Skelton Walk, Woodhouse, before stealing two TVs and an X-Box games console.
A shed was broken into on Richmond Park Avenue, Handsworth, and a ferret was taken.
Contact police with information on 101.
Almost Done!
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.