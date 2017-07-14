Burglars smash into FOUR hair salons across Sheffield

Burglars are being hunted for a spate of raids at four salons across Sheffield.

The break-ins have all taken place in the southern part of the city - three of them on the same night - leaving hairdressers thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Furious salon owners now believe the targeted burglaries are linked and could have been carried out by the same gang.

Cheryl Claxton, aged 52, said burglars stole £4000 worth of equipment from the St James salon she has owned for 30 years in Abbeydale Road South, Millhouses.

She added: "They stole scissors - which are specialist and cost up to £500 each, brushes, hair products and even our toaster.

"They had also smashed their way in through the back door. This is the first time we have been broken into and I'm furious.

"It all seems very odd because they have left other equipment which might cost more but have focused on the hair products.

"We think they must have targeted us on the same night as the others and it must be linked. People are saying they may be stealing to order as someone might be setting up a salon on the quiet."

It is believed the raid happened sometime between when they closed on Tuesday at 3pm and reopened on Thursday at 9am.

Two other salons were hit overnight on Wednesday.

They targeted Sweeny 5 in Abbeydale Road and stole £1500 worth of products, including scissors, clippers and hairdryers.

CCTV showed two men, one wearing a baseball cap, breaking a back door and raiding the shop at about 1am.

Owner Jill Modoni, aged 51, said: "It makes us angry because we have lost a lot of products and had to close up shop for a few hours."

Parachute in Hickmott Road, Sharrow Vale, was also hit a short while after.

The owner, who did not give his name, said they had smashed a window to gain entry and stole expensive scissors, a hairdryer and hair straighteners.

Meanwhile a fortnight ago, thieves ransacked the Hush Hair Beauty Salon & Spa in Hutcliffe Wood Road, Woodseats.

A member of staff told how they made off with including scissors, hair straighteners and beauty products sometime between Saturday, July 1, at about 5pm and Monday, July 3, at 10am.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a response. Contact officers on 101.