Burglars ransack Sheffield home of pensioner while he was in hospital

Callous burglars ransacked the home of a Sheffield pensioner while he was being treated in hospital.
The break-in happened at a home in Charnock View Road, Charnock, sometime between 10am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday while the 87-year-old resident was away.
A spokesperson for the Sheffield South East Local Policing Team said the burglars "entered via a small window and ransacked each room and stole items."
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,
