Burglar leaves empty-handed after threatening Sheffield resident with knife during raid

A burglar fled the Sheffield home he broke into empty-handed, after threatening the occupant with a knife during an attempt to steal his mobile phone.
The shocking incident took place at a property in Lane End, Chapeltown at around 10.10pm yesterday evening.
A spokesman for Sheffield North East Local Policing Team said: "An unknown male has entered a property on Lane End, Chapletown and threatened the occupant with a knife before taking a mobile phone.
"The offender has then returned the items and left."
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
