Burglar jailed for raiding home of Doncaster man he claimed had mistreated his friend

A serial burglar has been put behind bars for over two years, after he raided the home of a Doncaster man he claimed had mistreated his friend.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court today, Recorder Martin Simpson sentenced Leon Hughes to 29.2 months in prison after he admitted to one count of burglary.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, told the court how Hughes raided a Doncaster property between 9am and 2pm on September 17 this year, after he smashed the glass on the rear door to gain access.

She said the 28-year-old raided every room in the house and stole a number of items including jewelry, watches, a coin collection and a collection of silver spoons.

"A bloodstain was left on the door frame of the bathroom. A swab was taken and it was found to be that of the defendant," said Ms Gallagher.

The court was told how police were alerted to Hughes' offending, after the occupant's neighbour called police to say they had seen two unknown males climbing a fence.

Through a victim impact statement read out in court, the occupant explained how the burglary had affected his life.

He said: "I feel numb as a result, I've had to take time off work as it's made me ill. I'm not sleeping.

The man added: "I've been barricading myself inside my house."

The court was told how Hughes has 21 convictions from 34 offences, two of which were charges of dwelling house burglary carried out at his parents' home.

He was also recently jailed for commercial burglaries carried out in March 2016 and January 2017.

Defending, Andrew Swaby, told the court that Hughes carried out the burglary because he believed the complainant 'hadn't treated a mutual friend very well and this was a way of getting back at him'.

"He acknowledges this was a very poor decision," said Mr Swaby.

Mr Swaby added that Hughes suffered from a personality disorder, depression, anxiety and had been struggling to overcome addictions to alcohol and heroin, the latter of which had led to him becoming addicted to methadone more recently.

He explained how the burglaries carried out at his parents' home had taken place after they had kicked him out of the house for stealing from them and as a result of his drug problems.

Sentencing Hughes to a total of 876 days in prison, Recorder Simpson said that while he took Hughes' personal difficulties into account this was his third-strike for dwelling house burglary offences.

He told him he must therefore be subjected to the three-year minimum term for a third-strike for dwelling house burglaries, minus the 20 per cent discount he was awarded for his early guilty plea.