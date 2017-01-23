Bungling dealer caught carrying £2k of Class A drugs is jailed

A bungling street dealer who was found to be carrying almost £2,000 of Class A drugs after he told police 'I've got a lot on me - MDMA, crack and smoke' has been put behind bars.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how Junaid Khan came into contact with patrolling police officers after they drove past the Audi A3 car he was a passenger in and detected the smell of cannabis.

Prosecutor Neil Coxon told the court that when officers went to speak to the occupants of the vehicle Khan, aged 20, appeared to be extremely 'agitated and was fiddling with his clothing'.

As police went to approach Khan, of Lister Street, Rawmarsh, Rotherham he started a physical confrontation with officers, and they deployed the use of pava spray to get him 'under control'.

Mr Coxon told the court: "Once they had him under control he told them he's going down for a long time and he said 'I've got a lot of s*** on me, MDMA, crack and smoke'."

This led to officers searching the 20-year-old, and recovered his bag which contained 106 wraps of crack cocaine, worth an estimated £1,060.

They also found 44 wraps of heroin, with an estimated street value of £400, as well as 10.6 grams of cocaine with a street value of between £425-£850, depending on purity. Khan was also found to be in possession of a gram of Class B substance, cannabis with a valuation of £10.

Under police interview Khan confirmed he believed he had 100 sheets of crack cocaine that he was selling for £7.50 each, and that he thought he had 40 wraps of heroin that he was selling for the same price of £7.50. He also admitted to having cocaine in his possession and that the cannabis was for his own personal use.

Khan was charged with three counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, as well as one count of possession of cannabis, all of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

In mitigation, defence barrister Dan Foster admitted it was a simple case of street dealing and told the court that the defendant 'found him in this situation' due to needing money after finding himself in several thousands pounds worth of debt.

He said: "He was forced to find himself employment as a provider of drugs of a street level."

Judge Michael Slater sentenced Khan to a total of 40 months in prison.