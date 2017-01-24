Brush off your dancing shoes for spring ball in aid of hospice and cancer charity

A spring ball in aid of the mayor of North Lincolnshire’s appeal fund will take place at The Baths Hall on Saturday March 4, 2017.

Tickets for the black tie or lounge suit event cost just £36 each and include a three course meal, followed by coffee and mints, with entertainment. All proceeds from the event will go to the Mayor’s chosen charities, Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Guests will be asked to arrive from 6.45pm to the venue on Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe.

Be sure to bring your dancing shoes as legendary local 60s band, The Moggies, will be providing the entertainment for the evening and are sure to fill the floor!

The Mayor of North Lincolnshire, Cllr Trevor Foster, said: “There’s no better excuse to enjoy an evening of great food and fantastic entertainment than raising money for some really worthy causes. The Spring Ball will raise funds for Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support and tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis so you’ll have to be quick to make sure you don’t miss out!”

Mel Banham, head of fundraising at Lindsey Lodge Hospice, said: “We hope everyone gets behind this fantastic event because not only is it going to be a ball, but it will also raise much needed funds for two worthy causes.

“Last year we were the lucky recipients of £19,000 from the Mayor’s Appeal therefore we are truly grateful to everyone who supports it as it enables us to continue to provide vital care to 140 local people every week with life-limiting illnesses.”

For bookings, please contact Anne Torn at the Civic Office at North Lincolnshire Council on 01724 296346 or email anne.torn@northlincs.gov.uk.